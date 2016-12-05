2016’s last Happy Sunday goes off well with youth

more-in

Students take part in a variety of cultural programmes, sports and games

The youth of the city on Sunday celebrated the ‘Happy Sunday’ programme organised on the M.G. Road in a big way.

Celebrated on the first Sunday of every month, it was the last ‘Happy Sunday’ in 2016 and eighth since May. The programme attracted a large number of school and college students who participated in a variety of cultural programmes, sports and games .

A large contingent from the Siddhartha group of colleges, Care and Share, KBN College, Nalanda and others together danced and sang while their counterparts led them from the dais. The youth did not stick to rock numbers but also performed folk dances beside mimicry that enthralled the crowd.

Performance by an artist in the attire of ‘Duryodhana’ stood out as special attraction.

Children and youngsters took part in shuttle badminton, throw ball and volleyball while elders practised yoga and meditation. Commissioner of Police D. Gautham Sawang also took part in the programme for a while, interacted with the students and encouraged them to take part in such events to keep themselves active.

Promo run for Amaravati

Apart from the regular programme, promo run for Amaravati Marathon was another feature that saw the participation of hundreds of youth. The organisers — DEEP (Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention) — wanted to promote the ‘Amaravati Marathon’ which would be held on a large scale on January 8.

Anyone above 18 can participate in the run offered in four categories.

The half marathon is a 21K run and the longest run available in the event which will witness participation of international runners. Entry fee for half marathon is ₹ 1,000. 10K, 5K and 3K are the other categories for which entry fee is ₹ 750 for the first and ₹ 500 for the other two respectively.