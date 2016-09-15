As many as 201 persons were sent to judicial custody in drunk and drive cases in the city in the last eight months.

During checking, police arrested 1,726 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2016 (up to August end) at various places.

The court sentenced 201 persons to three days’ imprisonment and Rs. 21.22 lakh was collected as fine from 1,487 drivers. On Tuesday, police conducted surprise checks at various points and took 43 persons, including three lorry drivers, four car drivers, three auto drivers and 33 two-wheeler riders into custody, said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang. In 2015, police arrested 3,618 persons on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. The court gave three days jail term for 440 drivers and imposed Rs. 44 lakh penalty on the remaining accused, said the police in a press statement.

“The aim of the police is to prevent road accidents as drunk and drive was one of the main causes of road mishaps. The drive will continue,” said Mr. Sawang.