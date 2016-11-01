Notwithstanding the claims by the government in preventing child marriages and providing protection for women, child marriages, sexual assault (rape) and sexual harassment of minor girls were on the rise in the State.

As many as 2,007 child marriages were prevented, 1,927 rape and 628 cases of minor being sexually harassed or rape had been reported from 2014 to 2016 (as on date) in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Juvenile Welfare and other departments identified about 7,818 children who were in need of care and protection and 427 missing child had been traced. The missing were rehabilitated with their parents and some were admitted to instituions.

According to the WD&CW officials, 33 per cent of minor girls are being married (below 18 years) and the number was increasing due to lack of coordination among the Endowments, WD&CW, Police and the Revenue officials, .

Speaking to The Hindu , WD&CW Joint Director E.V. Swarna Latha said the government was taking all measures for strict implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

“The Government has appointed Child Marriage Prohibition Officers at the district, divisional, mandal and village level in all districts. Concerned District Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers, Child Development Project Officers, Tahsildars and Panchayat Secretaries will act as the probation officers in each district.”

To prevent atrocities against children and prevent child marriages, 9,871 Child Protection Committees including 9,055 at village-level, 557 urban, 229 mandal-level and 30 railway station level committees had been constituted, she said.

Registrations

The Government is planning to make marriage registrations a must to stop child marriages and take up massive campaign against such weddings.

“Officials will explain the health problems if a girl below 18 years is married, and the legal consequences under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,” said WD&CW Krishna District Project Director K. Krishna Kumari.