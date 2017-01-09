2 months after son’s death, couple end life on Mukkoti

more-in

GUNTUR: A couple committed suicide on the day of Mukkoti Ekadasi barely two months after the suspicious death of their son.

Police said that Nune Chandrasekhar and his wife Naveena died by hanging themselves at their home in Ravindra Nagar. The couple’s son Vamsi Krishna, a class 9 student at Sri Chaitanya Techno School, died on November 20.

Their death has brought back painful memories of the incident which had created a furore in the school. The exact reasons for the death of the boy remained inconclusive as the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report has not been revealed yet.

Police said that the couple had reported about the ill health of the boy on November 20. The boy was shifted to a private hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Police registered a case under section 304 against the school principal and two caretakers of the hostel, served notices to them under section 41 (A) and took up investigation.