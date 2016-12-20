18 DSPs get postings

more-in

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Monday issued orders of postings for 18 officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police who were waiting for postings.

Out of the total appointments, four officers were posted to the created posts of Assistant Commissioner of Police as part of the strengthening of the Vijayawada City police commissionerate. In all, 471 posts of various ranks are created for the strengthening of the commissionerate in view of increased activity of legislators and delegates in city limits. The four ACPs include B. R. Srinivasulu, S.M. Ramesh Babu, T. Murali Krishna and K. Krishnarjuna Rao.

B.V. Rama Rao, M. Krishna Murthy Naidu, D.L.N. Varma, D. Mahaboob Basha and S. Munwar Hussain have been posted as DSP, CID in the existing vacancies, while P Muthyalu Naidu, A Suresh Babu and D Ravi Babu were posted against existing vacancies of DSP posts in the State intelligence wing.

K. Sukumari was posted as DSP (Traffic), Tirupati Urban and M Raja Rao was posted as DSP, Marine Police. S. R. Venkateswara Naik was sent to Kapapa as DSP- DTC and C Jaya Rama Raju was given posting as ACB DSP.

Also, R Ravi Shankar Reddy was appointed as APSRTC Vigilance &Safety Officer and T.S. Venkataramana was posted as SDPO, Kalyandurg.

All the DSPs are directed to report in their new place of postings immediately.