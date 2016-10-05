Free flow of ideas at roundtable organised by CRDA

Representatives of 13 leading international schools from across the globe expressed interest in setting up their campuses in the new capital city.

The AP Capital Region Development Authority on Tuesday held a roundtable with the representatives on requirement of at least two international schools, five private schools and a residential campus in Amaravati by 2019.

Laying out the context, Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure, explained in detail to the audience the vision for overall economic development and employment generation in the city. He detailed the recent developments in the capital city regarding infrastructure, funding, and the anchor sectors chosen for the capital city. Elaborate details regarding the estimated numbers in the capital city pertaining to the jobs, population and GDP expected were also shared.

Cost-based short-listing

Revealing the government proposal, Mr. Ajay Jain said, “The process being considered for the allotment of land for schools is a Quality-Cost-Based-Process (QCBS), where an initial qualification will be conducted of the applicants, and then a cost-based short-listing would be conducted for the qualified participants.”

Representatives of DPS International, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Singapore, Ryan International, Podar International, Indus International, Pathways, NCR, GEMS, Dubai, Chirec International, Jubilee Hills Public School, Amity International, HLC International and Candor International schools participated in the conference and expressed their views. While some of them proposed to the government to formalise the RTE requirements as part of city education policy, others opined that the investment on land is minor issue compared to overall investment required. They said that around Rs. 150 to 200 crore is required to set up the remaining infrastructure to run the operations of the school.

Later, Mr. Ajay Jain proposed to release an RFQ (Request for Qualification) by the end of October promising all support of the government to ensure that allotment of required land and approvals is finalised latest by February 2017.