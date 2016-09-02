A fisherman ventures into the flood waters of the Krishna river in a country boat downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday. —PHOTO: V RAJU

Twenty of the 70 crest gates had to be lifted to maintain 12 feet water level

An average 10,000 cusecs received from rivulets upstream Prakasam Barrage and downstream Pulichintala Project were discharged as surplus at the barrage in the 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Twenty of the 70 crest gates of the barrage had to be lifted by one foot to discharge the water and maintain 12 feet water level.

The inflows which were 18,000 cusecs through the major part of Wednesday and Thursday morning fell to 6,183 cusecs by evening necessitating the closure of the crest gates.

The irrigation authorities are impounding water coming from Nagarjuna Sagar at Pulichintala.

The water available at Pulichintala which is receiving 52,000 cusecs has increased to 16.73 tmcft.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project, which is receiving inflows of 5,800 cusecs, is discharging 1,800 cusecs of water after power generation.

A total of 26.69 tmcft has been released into the Krishna delta canals starting from June 1 — 16.62 tmcft into the Krishna Eastern Main Canal with ayacut in Krishna and West Godavari districts and 10 tmcft into the Krishna Western Main Canal with ayacut in Guntur and Prakasam districts.