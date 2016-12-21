‘Time has come to expose Maoists’

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Intelligence chief A.B. Venkateswara Rao here on Tuesday said that lack of counter argument to the stand taken by the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) among intellectuals of the country, educational institutions and think tanks was a major threat to national security.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the national conference on ‘Mapping India’s National Security Challenges-Today and Tomorrow,’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh police and the Centre for Human Security Studies.

“Maoists oppose mining citing various reasons which are rhetoric. Communists and Opposition parties do the same and it has become dominant rhetoric in the whole country where people like Arundhati Roy, Prasanth Bhushan, Medha Patkar, Sai Baba and others too say the same. We don’t find the other side of the argument from any of the educational institutions or think tanks. This is a bigger threat to national security that we should consider first,” Mr. Rao said.

“Not their sacrifices but what good has been done to society should be seen. This is not being debated and all sections of society, including journalists, educational institutions, IAS officers, think tanks, politicians and others should express their views,” Mr. Rao said.

However, one need not worry about the existence of Maoists as the Central and State forces are capable of handling them without hurting a single innocent person, he added.

“But does the Indian state has the capacity to fight them ideologically? That is the question to which the Indian state has to answer itself. The real victory is when we expose them (Maoists) ideologically and call them by their actual name. The bureaucracy and the criminal justice system should understand that this is more of an ideological war than a military war,” he said calling upon people of all sections of the government and society to work together.

‘Opportunistic policies’

Research Fellow, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, PV Ramana said that every political party including TDP, BJP, and RJD, used Maoists for narrow political gain. Mr. Ramana presented a detailed picture of how the Maoists operate and sustain and said that demonetisation had dealt a death blow to them.

Vijayawada DCP Koya Praveen underlined the need for understanding tribal economy and markets in order to eradicate extremism.