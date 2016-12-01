‘Poli swargam’ marks end of Karthika maasam

Devotees lit lamps on pieces of banana trunks on the concluding day of the Kartika masam celebrations at the Durga ghat in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR ; CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR -

The Karthika Maasam celebrations, considered auspicious to worship Lord Siva and seek His blessings, concluded on Wednesday.

The devotees thronged the embankments of the river Krishna to take a holy dip and pray for the well-being of their families.

Braving the biting chill of the winter morning, the devout, especially women, reached the bathing ghats, in the early hours. The turnout was moderate till 5 a.m. and it swelled by 7 a.m.

Durga ghat, which is very close to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, was choc-a-block with the devotees. The women devotees lit deepams in the trunks of a banana tree. The devotees set afloat miniature boats made of paper and banana tree trunks carrying the lit earthen lamps in the river and canals.

Hectic activity

Hectic activity was witnessed at several ghats of the river as the devotees observed ‘Poli Swargam’ that marks the actual conclusion of the month. The devout observe ‘Poli Swargam’, a day after Amavasya (new moon day) of Karthika Maasam.

The belief is that taking a dip in the river during Karthika Maasam cleanses one of sins, expediting the end of the cycle of reincarnation.

Temples like One Town Sivalayam, Siva temple near Challapalli Bungalow, in Krishnalanka, Ramakoti in Satyanarayanapuram, and Sarabhaiah gullu in Durga agraharam witnessed heavy rush. Devotees made a beeline for temples to have a glimpse of the presiding deities. Shirdi Saibaba temples too were crowded with devotees.

In the evening, it was a delight to see thousands of lamps lit at all the major temples. Hundreds of devotees gathered in the temples, recited bhajans, and sang in praise of Lord Siva.