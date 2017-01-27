‘Demonetisation helps NGOs to be transparent’

Tomaso Carraro, vice-chairman of the Carraro Group that manufactures tractors and other farm equipment with plants all over the world, including a huge one at Pune, has told The Hindu that demonetisation would be very useful in running his NGO, Care & Share.

He stressed on the importance of transparency and accountability in running an NGO that provides financial and other aid to students.

Mr. Carraro said that demonetisation and the ensuing digital transaction system was a welcome development for NGOs that needed transparency and accountability.

Care & Share is one of the largest voluntary organisations in the city that pays college, hostel and hospital fees to hundreds of underprivileged children in the city and surrounding areas. It also runs an orphanage exclusively for children who lost their parents to AIDS and takes care of some of the children who are HIV positive and have special medical needs.

Care & Share was founded by Italian citizen and philanthropist Carol Linda Faison in 1997. Three years later, she established Care & Share Italia Onlus in Italy to raise funds for the NGO here. Subsequently, branches were started in the U.S., Spain, Australia and Germany to raise funds for the development and operation of two children’s homes, Daddy’s Home and Butterfly Hill, in the city.

Reorganisation

After the death of Ms. Faison in February last, there has been a reorganisation with the formation of a separate foundation for disbursing scholarships and sponsorship allowances.

Transparency and accountability had become a big concern of the sponsors, Mr. Carraro said. The sponsors would be encouraged to become more involved with the children being sponsored by them.

In future, sponsorship would be given to students on the basis of merit. Those who do not have the aptitude for higher studies would be given placement counselling. “There are different types of professionals in the sponsors. They will interact with the children and give them tips about how to gain proficiency in their respective professions,” Mr. Carraro said.

All payments to the sponsored children would be either by cheque or online. This was already being implemented, he said. All fees and mess bills would be paid into the bank account of the educational institution or the principal, he said.