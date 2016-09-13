The recharge structures are being put in 14 spots across Tiruchi district

Work on establishing a slew of checks dams across some of the tributaries of the Cauvery river and jungle streams in Tiruchi district is on the verge of completion.

The artificial recharge structures are being put in place at 14 spots across the district at an estimated cost exceeding over Rs.20 crore to improve groundwater table.

The project is being executed with funds provided both by the State government and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

The checks dams are being established across Kothamangalam Vari in Alundur village in Srirangam taluk; Nandiyar River in Vandalai – Gudalur village of Lalgudi taluk; Maanodai in Melarasoor village of Lalgudi taluk; Uppar river in Devimangalam village of Manachanallur taluk; Shanmughanadhi in Thirupattur village of Manachanallur taluk; Vellar river in Vembanur village of Marungapuri taluk; Kannuthu Odai in Kumaravadi village of Manapparai taluk; Mamundiyar river in Samudram village of Manapparai taluk; Koraiyur river at Karuppur village in Manapparai taluk; Uppar Vari in K. Periyapatty village of Manapparai taluk; Ponnaniyar river in Manapparai taluk; Ayyar river in Thandalaiputhur village of Musiri taluk; Kattaru river in Kumbakudi village of Tiruverambur taluk and Panguni Vaikkal at Sirumarudhur village in Lalgudi taluk.

The spots for construction of the check dams were identified by the Planning and Designing Wing of the PWD heeding requests from the farming community and general public, said official sources.

The check dams would essentially serve as an artificial recharge structure preventing water from going waste during sudden downpour. It would hold water thereby augmenting groundwater table and provide water for livestock and villagers, said an official.

The PWD has planned to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon. Checks dam works had already been completed at nine places, while works in the remaining spots were expected to be over by next month, said the sources.

The check dams were constructed in such way that their height was 1.2 metres from the bed level. Water passing through jungle streams often goes waste in the event of a sudden downpour. The whole idea is to hold water at the check dams that would improve groundwater table, recharge wells thus benefitting the villagers as well as their livestock, said the sources.