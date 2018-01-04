Work of artisans from across India

Visitors having a look at products made by members of women self-help groups at an exhibition in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A_MURALITHARAN

more-in

An exhibition organised by Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) on Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in Anna Nagar here has provided a marketing platform for self-help groups.

Organised by the Ministry of Rural Development and Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department), the exhibition has 120 stalls featuring the work of self-help groups. Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi inaugurated the exhibition on December 28. This is said to be the first time that the event is being held in Tiruchi.

Besides stalls from the 32 districts Tamil Nadu, the fair has participants from Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka and Puducherry. Products on sale include handicrafts, jute bags, costume jewellery, textiles and dress materials. “People in Tiruchi seem to be less knowledgeable about embroidered clothes, and the worth of needlework,” said a representative from Jagoran group, that has some exquisite material for sale. “It takes our artisan one month to embroider a two-metre length of chanderi cotton, but customers here are only interested in discounts, not in the effort that has gone into creating the pieces. We cannot match the prices of synthetic garments,” he said.

The Kolkata-based group has 10 members who coordinate the work of 50 needlework artisans in West Bengal. Despite the large layout devoted to the fair, some of the stall holders The Hindu spoke to felt that more could be done to promote awareness of the fair.

Cultural programmes featuring music, dance, drama and magic shows are being held every day to increase the entertainment value of the exhibition. Stalls that do well in sales will be recognised with prizes.

The SARAS fair is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. till January 7.