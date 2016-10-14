The body of a woman was found in some bushes near Mathur in the district on Wednesday. The woman was found with injury marks on the neck, which may have apparently been caused with a glass bottle.

The Mathur police, on a tip-off, rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The woman was identified as Vellaiyammal (37) of Rasipuram near Mathur. She was an employee of a private company in the area. She did not return home on Wednesday and her relatives had been searching for her.

The police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.