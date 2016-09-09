Plastic bags, bottles and puja materials dumped by devotees make situation worse.

Even as the police heaved a sigh of relief over the peaceful conduct of immersion of Vinayagar idols in Tiruchi, the idols are yet to dissolve due to meagre water flow in the Cauvery river.

There had been no problem in recent years for the devotees and organisers to immerse the idols in the Cauvery as the river had good flow. They immersed idols wherever they felt convenient.

However, the lack of flow in the Cauvery has posed a problem to the organisers and officials this year. While a few Hindu Munnani activists had asked the police to immerse the idols at Mukkombu, permission was refused citing security issues.

Small stream of water

Since there was no way out, the idols brought from different parts of the city were finally immersed in the Cauvery in a small stream of water flowing in the river. They were pushed down from the Cauvery Bridge near Chinthamani.

If there was good flow in the river, the idols should have been washed away or dissolved. Several idols could be seen piled up at the spot, where they were immersed. Plastic bags, bottles and puja materials dumped by the devotees along with the idols also made the situation worse.

Some idols made of Plaster of Paris were also immersed in the river, against official directives, raising concern among environmentalists. It is feared that it would take several months for the idols to dissolve. Some of the city residents also felt that the district authorities could have made arrangements for adequate release of water from the Mayanur bed regulator. “The interest shown by organisers to take part in the Chathurthi celebrations is understandable. However, the Tiruchi Corporation and other departments should have made alternative arrangements for safe and proper immersion of idols in view of poor flow of water in the river,” said an activist.

Stating that it was not an isolated incident, he said thousands of idols would have been immersed in the dry Cauvery right from Salem to Nagapattinam and Cuddalore. It meant that the environment would have taken a severe beating along the entire stretch of the Cauvery due to indiscriminate immersion of idols. The government should have released water at least for a few days in the Cauvery so as to enable the organisers immerse idols in a safe manner.