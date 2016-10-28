The Public Works Department on Thursday assured farmers that water would be released in the irrigation canals of the district depending on the requirement and ground situation.

The PWD’s assurance came in the wake of stiff opposition from farmers organisations against the adoption of turn system in releasing water for irrigation in various canals.

Raising the issue at the agricultural grievances day meeting here on Thursday, N.Veerasekaran, coordinator, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam, and R.Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, complained that water had not reached the tail-end areas of the canals owing to the adoption of the turn system.

Responding to the complaint, Kalaiselvan, Executive Engineer, PWD RC Division, Tiruchi, said the problem arose as a higher quantum of water was required this year for release in the irrigation canals as the groundwater table had gone down. However, as farmers have opposed the turn system, it has been decided to release water depending on the requirement based on the ground situation in different canals, he added. Later, R. Raja Chidambaram, state secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, urged the district authorities to revive the practice of entering details of the crops raised by individual farmers in the village records by the respective Village Administrative Officers so as to prevent any irregularity in sanction of compensation subsequently. Collector K.S.Palanisamy said steps have been taken to enter the details and the process was being monitored by senior Revenue Department officials from Chennai also.

Mr.Raja Chidambaram also demanded that maize and cotton raised in rainfed areas of the district be declared eligible for insurance coverage under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme this season. However, R.Chandrasekaran, Joint Director of Agriculture, said that the insurance coverage is done for crops notified for the particular season in specific areas.

Since cultivation of maize and cotton in rainfed areas is usually over by September, the crops raised in rainfed areas were not included for the rabi season. However, cotton and maize crops raised in irrigated conditions are eligible for insurance coverage during the season, he added. Mr.Raja Chidambaram also expressed regret that the government has not hiked the minimum support price for sugarcane despite the general price rise and increase in cost of cultivation.

Collector Mr.Palanisamy also informed the farmers that the Revenue department has been instructed to take up restoration works on one tank a week at every taluk.

Joint Registrar of Cooperatives K.C.Ravichandran, while responding to farmers complaints that secretaries of primary agricultural cooperative societies were adopting varying norms with respect to land records and documents required for sanction of crop loans, agreed to convene a district level meeting with officials of PACBs and farmers to sort out the issues.