Wall paintings bring new vibe to railway stations

Wall paintings at the Golden Rock railway station gives it a new look. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

more-in

The ambience of select railway stations falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division’s limit is being given a facelift through eye catching wall paintings. The exercise has already been launched at Tiruchi railway junction, Thanjavur, Karaikal and Golden Rock railway stations.

Depicting the rich tradition and heritage of the country, the paintings are being done engaging local artists, said a senior railway official. The services of a group of students of the Government College of Fine Arts, Kumbakonam, were engaged at the Golden Rock Railway Station to carry out wall paintings at the booking office and the old building adjacent to that.

The painting works at Golden Rock station near Tiruchi which commenced a fortnight ago has been completed. The station which was in a poor state has also been refurbished with a small garden having been established outside the booking office.

The official said paintings were also under way at the waiting hall in Tiruchi Junction besides Thanjavur Junction, Karaikal and Nagapattinam.

The whole idea is to improve the ambience of stations and prevent defacing of the walls, the official said and added that plans were afoot to carry out similar exercise at Srirangam and other chosen stations in the near future.