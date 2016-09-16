A concert on Sri Mahaperiyava of Kanchi Mutt by Bomba Lakshmi Rajagopalan was held under the auspices of Saraswathi Vidyalayam, School of Classical Music and Dance, at Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) campus near here on Wednesday. It was an amalgamation of different ragams and the concert commenced with ‘Guruvarulum tiruvarulum’ in Abhogi ragam. It was followed by a composition by Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the junior pontiff of the Mutt, on Sri Paramacharya. The composition ‘Chandrasekara krupa nithae’ in Sankarabaranam testified to her skill in ‘niraval’. She was accompanied by Govindarajan on the violin, Koviladi Madhwaprasad on mridangam and S. Krishnaswamy on ‘ghatam’.

