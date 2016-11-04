Shortage of hay forces farmers to sell cattle

The weekly cattle shandy at Manapparai, about 40 km from here, drew a large number of livestock owners for the past two successive shandy to sell their animals. Many farmers said that they had decided to sell their animals in view of the shortage of hay and ever-increasing maintenance cost.

Many owners from Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur and Dindigul districts had come to the shandy to sell their cattle but demand was lukewarm. G. Kalidas from Thanjavur said that he had brought two cows expecting to sell them for Rs. 38,000. “But, I could get only Rs. 28,000,” he said indicating that they number of buyers was pretty low. With large number of cattle being on offer, it turned out to be a buyer’s market.

R. Koteeswaran from Thanjavur said many farmers had spent substantial sum for transporting animals from their villages to the shandy. N. Durairaj, a farmer from Kovilppatti on the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway, said that he decided to sell his three cows owing to shortage of hay over the past three years.

“Maintaining cows have become expensive these days, and it is sad that we do not get any attractive price for the animals at the shandy,” he lamented.

Lalgudi was the only place where hay was available now after the harvest of ‘kuruvai’ crop.

But, there has been a scramble for the hay resulting in a sharp rise in its price. Further, the transit of hay from Lalgudi to Kovilpatti will mean a huge expenditure, he said.