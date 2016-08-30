NAGAPATTINAM :TAMILNADU: 29/08/2016 : Our Lady of Health Velankanni Basilica Annual Flag hoisting, in progress, as thousands of devotees witnessing, in Nagapattinam district.Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

The 11-day annual feast of Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, popularly called Annai Velankanni Matha, began in Velankanni on Monday evening with a huge procession and hoisting of the holy flag by Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose, Bishop of Thanjavur.

Pilgrims from various parts of the country witnessed the flag hoisting ceremony. Rev.Fr.A.M.Prabakar, Rector, and other priests of the shrine were present.

The illuminated and colourful car procession carrying the idol of Our Lady of Health would be held on September 7 and the lowering of Our Lady’s flag on September 8. Holy mass would be held in various languages during the festival.

The district administration and the Basilica authorities have made elaborate arrangements and provided basic amenities including protected drinking water and sanitary facilities to a large number of pilgrims attending the festival. The police have made security arrangements for the pilgrims who came by special trains and buses.