Two-wheelers ride out on heavy discount

Two-wheeler showrooms in the city witnessed a heavy rush on Friday as residents flocked to avail the discounts offered by dealers for BS- III fuel compliant vehicles, the sale of which are banned from Saturday as per the Supreme Court directive. The Bharat Stage (BS) norms prescribe limits for air pollutants. The Supreme Court had ordered a freeze on sale and registration of BS-III vehicles from April 1, when the next level of BS-IV fuel emission standards would come into force.

Faced with the prospect of being saddled with BS-III vehicles with them, several dealers offered huge cash discounts. The discounts ranged from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 on scooters and motorcycles of various brands. Showrooms across the city were filled with customers making enquiries and booking vehicles right through the day.

The rush was mainly for motorcycles and scooters. However, by afternoon many dealers were turning away prospective buyers saying that they had run out of stock of BS-III vehicles.

Some of the dealers felt that the manufacturers, who were well aware of the impending roll out of the new emission standard norms, should have phased out the vehicles in time to have avoided such a rush. “This turned out to be somewhat like the demonetisation,” a sales person at motorcycle showroom said.

Some of the dealers said that they would have to bear the loss if the vehicles remained unsold and hence they had to offer discounts. A few felt that the Supreme Court could have given some more time to enable them clear the stocks.

Some of customers too echoed the view. “Not many were aware of the ruling initially. As word spread around, people started flocking the showrooms and many had to returned disappointed as dealers said BS-III vehicles have been sold out,” said Gopalakrishnan, a city resident.

A senior official of the Regional Transport Office, Tiruchi West, said that there was more than a 100% spike in registration of vehicles on Friday. Normally, about 50 to 60 vehicles are registered at the RTO every day. There was also some increase in registration of cars, but increase was sharp in two-wheeler segment, he said. Officials in RTOs worked till evening to clear the registrations, he added.