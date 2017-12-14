Two more arms of new bridge likely to be opened by Pongal

Work under way on the construction of an arm towards the Central Bus Stand on the new road overbridge near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

While the Highways Department is expecting in-principle approval from the Ministry of Defence to give its land for the multi-level road over bridge coming up near the Railway Junction in the city, it is now working towards opening two more arms of the bridge by Pongal.

The project, taken up by the Railways and the Highways Department, is being executed in two stages by reconstructing the narrow road over the bridge across the railway lines near the Tiruchi Junction on the Madurai Road intersection. In the first stage, a new three-lane road-over-bridge with six arms is being be built at a cost of ₹44.28 crore adjacent to the existing bridge. In the next stage, the old bridge will be dismantled and a new bridge with two arms built in its place.

The first stage of the new flyover was scheduled to be completed by February 2017 and the second stage by 2019. However, delays in land transfer and acquisition have pegged back the construction work.

According to sources in the Highways Department, nearly 85% of the first stage of the project has been completed now