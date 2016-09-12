Malpractice in examination detected

Rupesh Sibude (26) of Nagpur and Bharat Singh (24) of Uttar Pradesh, who were appointed as security personnel at Ordnance Factory here a few months ago, were arrested on cheating charge on Saturday based on a complaint from the factory’s Assistant Works Manager Ariyasakthi.

The case against the duo is that they applied online for the post.

But in the written examination conducted in a private college here in December, two other persons wrote the examination thereby committing malpractice.

The finger prints in the OMR sheets and hall attendance contained that of the unknown persons who had written the examination.

After the conclusion of the written test, Rupesh and Bharath appeared for the physical test giving their photos and fingerprints. The two were appointed and joined the organisation in April.

Malpractice and cheating of a similar kind was detected in Heavy Vehicles Factory at Avadi in Chennai in May wherein a case was booked and action taken against those who had indulged in the offence.

This prompted the Ordnance Factory officials to carry out a counter check of those appointed for the security personnel post.

Accordingly, the finger prints were sent to the Single Digit Finger Print Bureau at Chennai. It was found that the finger prints in the OMR answer sheets and the finger prints of Rupesh and Bharath did not match leading to the detection of cheating and malpractice.

A complaint against Rupesh and Bharath was lodged to the city police and the two confessed to have committed cheating during inquiry, the police said.

Case registered

The K.K. Nagar (crime) police has registered a case against them under IPC sections including 420 (cheating) 419 (cheating by personation) 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).