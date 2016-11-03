G. Raja alias Annavi (30) and his brother Boopathy (24) of Ettarai Koppu near Jeeyapuram were hacked to death at Koppu near here on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the duo and their relative Vadivel were chatting near a bridge at Koppu. According to sources, a group of five persons had come to the bridge in two motor cycles where the trio were chatting. On seeing them approaching with sharp edged weapons, Raja, Boopathy and Vadivel started running in a bid to escape from the attack. However, the assailants managed to hack Boopathy with sickles. Boopathy died on the spot. The gang spanned out in different directions in search of Raja. When they came to know that he had taken refuge in a chicken stall, they rushed there. The gang then attacked Raja with deadly weapons when he was trying to flee in order to save his life. Raja, who received severe injuries at various places of his body, died on the spot. Vadivel managed to escape from them with minor cut injuries.