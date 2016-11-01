Cadre of the Congress paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday.

Party cadre led by urban district president Jerome Arockiaraj, south district president R.C.Babu and north district president N.Jayaprakash garlanded the statue of Indira Gandhi at Puthur. They also took the national integration pledge.

Karaikal

Floral tributes were paid to a portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 32nd death anniversary on Monday by officials and elected representatives.

R. Kamalakannan, Puducherry Minister for Education, paid homage and appealed to students and women to emulate her leadership qualities for the growth and development of india.

P. Parthiban, Collector, V.J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police, and Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, were among those who were present.

The Collector administered a pledge on national integration to employees and officials present.

The pledge was administered by S. Ganesh, Pudukottai Collector.