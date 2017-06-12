Fully grown neem tree relocated

more-in

A fully grown seven-year-old neem tree was relocated at the house of a resident in K.K.Nagar in the city on Monday by volunteers of Thaneer, a voluntary organisation, with the support of K.Syed of Osai, the Coimbatore-based non governmental organisation.

Thaneer representatives took up the task at the invitation of M.P.Neelakumar of ARO Nagar in K.K.Nagar, who found the tree too close to the building, hindering construction activity.

“I had the option of cutting the tree down. But I did not have the heart to do it. I have heard about Thaneer and their conservation efforts from a few of my friends and I contacted them seeking support. They readily agreed to relocate the tree and it was done in about four hours on Monday,” Mr.Neelakumar said with a sense of satisfaction after the operation.

Thaneer had roped in the services of Mr. ‘Osai’ Syed, who had been involved in relocating many trees to carry out the exercise. “The roots of the tree were carefully traced and excavated. A pit to a depth of seven feet was dug up in another part of Mr.Neelakumar’s house and the tree was replanted after being lifted up diligently using a crane. The exercise started at around 11 a.m. and we completed it by 3 p.m.,” said K.C.Neelamegam, secretary, Thanneer.

Such measures, Thaneer members felt, would help raise awareness on preserving the green cover in the city. Thaneer members have also taken up a drive currently to remove hoardings nailed on roadside trees in the city. The drive is being carried out in phases on weekends.