Train services rescheduled

The Southern Railway has rescheduled train services due to work between Kumbakonam Station and Mayiladuthurai Junction in the Tiruchi-Villupuram main line section for 34 days from Thursday. The schedule will not disturb services on weekends. Train No 56824 Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai Passenger will be short terminated at Kumbakonam. The rake will be moved as Passenger Special Express Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai during the line block period. Train No 56821 Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli Passenger, will leave Mayiladuthurai at 12.20 p.m. from April 6 to 13 except on Saturdays and Sundays. Train No 16854 Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Cholan Express will be regulated for 20 minutes at Kumbakonam from April 6 to 13. Train No 16233/16234 Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express will be cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi from April 14 to May 23, says a press release.