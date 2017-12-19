Traders protest eviction drive

more-in

A section of traders inside the Central Bus Stand in the city resorted to a brief agitation after the Corporation launched an eviction drive to remove unauthorised structures put up in front of the shops on Monday.

The drive, taken up as part of the city-wide effort to remove encroachments, was carried out at the Central Bus Stand amidst police protection.

However, some of the traders contended that the eviction was being done without any prior notice affecting their business. As the Corporation officials went ahead with their task, a group of traders staged a sit in after downing shutters. They withdrew the stir after talks with Corporation officials.

Later, the civic officials continued the eviction drive along Rockins Road outside the Central Bus Stand.