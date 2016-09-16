Special trains

The Southern Railway will operate special fare special trains from from Krishnarajapuram to Nagercoil as per the following schedule

Train No.06024 Krishnarajapuram – Nagercoil special fare special train will leave Krishnarajapuram at 11.10 a.m. September 19 and 26 and reach Nagercoil at 2.45 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.

Homams and pujas

The annual Sri Sarada Maha Navaratri special homams and pujas will be performed from October 1 to 10 at Sengalipuram for prosperity of the people by Vedic scholars led by Sri A.Advarapathy Dikshithar. The homams and poojas will be conducted on the premises of Sri Advarapathy Dikshithar. Sri Advarapathy Dikshithar said the nine-day Navarathri poojas will begin with the performance of Haridra Ganapathy homam on October 1. Sri Maha Ganapathy homam, Sri Surya Namaskara Parayanam, Sri Devi Mahatmiya Parayanam, Sri Sundarakanda Parayanam, Nava Suvasini pooja and Dharana Saraswathi homam, Mrityunjaya Homam, Swayamvara Parvathi Homam and Santhanagopalakrishna Homam will be performed every day during the Navaratri festival days. Besides, on the Vijayadasami day (October 11) special Sri Dharana Saraswathi Homam and Navagraha japam and homam will be performed in the morning. Those wish to contribute and participate in the homams and poojas may contact Sri A.Advarapathy Dikshithar, Agraharam, Sengalipuram, Tiruvarur district. Phone: 04366-262274.

SSLC supplementary exams

Private candidates who wish to appear for the SSLC supplementary exams to be held in September/October under the scheme admission scheme (Tatkal) can file their applications online through the designated services centres at the districts on Friday and Saturday. Details of the designated service centres at the districts and other details can be found at the websitewww.dge.tn.gov.inThe examination fee would have to be paid in cash at the centres, V.Murugan, Regional Deputy Director of Government Examinations, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Mettur level

: The water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 84.10 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 13,101 cusecs and the discharge, 1,250 cusecs.