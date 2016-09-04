Problem of plenty: A scene at Gandhi market in Tiruchi on Friday.

Rain in Hosur has brought the price down to Rs. 5 per kg

Tomato price has registered a sharp dip in the recent days following rain in Hosur and surrounding districts.

The price per kg which ranged between Rs.15 and Rs. 20 last week had come down to Rs.5.

Wholesale traders said that huge arrivals of the vegetable led to crash in prices. U.S. Karuppiah, president of Gandhi Market United Corporation-approved Permanent and Platform Traders’ Association, said that the daily arrivals have gone up to 86 tonnes against the normal 65 tonnes. Hosur was the major supplier of the produce.

Manikutti A. Subramanian, Managing Director of Thottiyam Banana Producer Group, said that the price of tomato was Rs.7 at Thottiyam.

The company would dry the tomato using solar dryer so that they could have a longer shelf life, he said.