The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Saturday announced that it would take part in the all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the DMK leads a delegation to New Delhi to press the demand for constituting the Cauvery Management Board.

TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar announced this at his concluding speech at the well attended one-day fast organised by the Congress party here, protesting against the Centre for failing to form the Cauvery Management Board. It was the first major agitation of the Congress after he took over the reigns of the party recently.

Mr.Thirunavukkarasar said that the party could not be a spectator when the Central government, which was supposed to act in accordance with the law of the land in dealing with crisis and disputes, had taken a decision that could ruin the livelihood of millions of farmers in Tamil Nadu. The Centre could no longer follow step-motherly treatment towards Tamil Nadu in such an important livelihood issue of the State.

Calling upon the State government to convene the State Assembly to discuss the Cauvery issue immediately, Mr. Thirunavukarasar pointed out that the Opposition leader M.K. Stalin had already met the Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and impressed upon him to convene the Assembly and an all-party meet.

It was pertinent for the State to heed to the genuine demand of opposition parties and farmers’ organisations. “If the State government failed to convene an all-party meet, the DMK should lead a delegation to New Delhi. The Congress would be part of it,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, who also participated in the fast, said that the people, especially farmers of Tamil Nadu had lost confidence in Mr. Modi.

The ruling BJP had taken a stand favouring Karnataka with an aim of capturing power in that State. In a federal set up, the Centre had to follow non-discriminative approach towards the States on all issues. However, the U-turn of the Centre on forming the Cauvery Management Board showed that it had deviated from neutrality, he charged.

Stating that the Cauvery dispute had reached its last stages since it cropped up about 89 years ago, Mr. Chidambaram said it was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre that notified the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal in the official gazette in 2013. As per the award, the Centre was duty bound to form an independent authority to implement the award. However, the Centre, which promised before the Supreme Court to form the Cauvery Management Board, had suddenly changed its stand within four days of the promise with an ulterior motive. It was against the natural justice, he said.

K.R. Ramasamy, Congress legislative party leader, former TNCC presidents K.V. Thangkabalu and Kumari Anandan were among those participated. Leaders of various farmers’ associations also took part in the fast.

