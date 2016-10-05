Tiruchi will soon get direct rail connectivity to Rajasthan covering major cities en route in the western part of the country.

A new ‘Humsafar’ Express from Tiruchi to Sriganganagar, the northern-most district of Rajasthan and bordering Punjab, is poised for introduction.

Once introduced, it would be the fifth originating express train from Tiruchi Junction besides the Tiruchi – Chennai – Tiruchi Rockfort Expresses, Tiruchi-Chennai-Tiruchi Cholan Expresses, Tiruchi – Tirunelveli – Tiruchi intercity expresses and the bi-weekly Tiruchi – Howrah – Tiruchi express.

The new train will be a weekly service leaving Tiruchi on Thursdays and departing Sriganganagar on Tuesdays. Although the timings of the new train in both directions have been announced the exact date of its introduction would be notified later, said railway officials here. As per the proposed timings, the train will leave Tiruchi on Thursday at 11.30 p.m. and reach Sriganganagar on Sunday at 3.15 p.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Sriganganagar on Tuesday at 00.25 a.m. and reach Tiruchi on Thursday at 1.30 p.m.

The route of the new train with 18 coaches has been finalised to pass via major cities in the western part of the country such as Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad. According to railway information, the new train will proceed via Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Bangarapet, Whitefield, Krishnajapuram, Tumkur, Arsikere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belgaum, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Falna, Sirohi Road, Marwar Junction, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Suratgarh and Hanumangarh.

The introduction of the new train finds mention in the new Southern Railway zone time table. The announcement of a new long distance train has gladdened people here who had been consistently seeking operation of new train from Tiruchi to different destinations including one to Ahmedabad.

“The new long distance train from Tiruchi to Sriganganagar covering major cities is certainly a welcome move by the railway administration,” said M. Sekaran, a consumer activist and president of the Air, Rail and Road Travellers Federation.

This train would also prove beneficial to several Gujaratis residing in the central region as it would pave the way for a direct connectivity to Ahmedabad, Surat and other destinations in that State, he added.

The Railways, Mr. Sekaran said, could think of operating the train via Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to enable passengers reach those two main cities as well.