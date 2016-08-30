Surveillance inside the Tiruchi Central Prison premises is poised to be enhanced with the authorities planning to install more cameras inside the jail.

A proposal seeking additional cameras to cover more vantage points inside the prison campus has been forwarded to the authorities in Chennai. Accommodating around 1,400 male inmates including convicts and remand prisoners, the prison has some cameras deployed at different spots to mount vigil and keep a tab on the activities taking place inside the jail. The authorities engaged its technical person and identified the spots where cameras could be installed to keep a closer watch.

Accordingly, the key spots that needed enhanced surveillance were chosen. The plan was to put in place over 15 cameras to cover various blocks inside the prison. After getting additional cameras, they would be installed at the identified spots and connected to the prison control room as well as to the chamber of the Superintendent of Prison to monitor the happenings taking place inside the jail. The existing cameras are already connected to the chamber of the Superintendent of Prison.

The prison is being guarded round-the-clock by jail personnel and those of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP). While jail personnel take care of security inside the prison, TSP personnel provide security cover in the outer area.