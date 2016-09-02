Police gearing up for the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival to ensure smooth conduct of idol processions in the city.

Idol procession to be taken out on September 7 when detailed security arrangements would be put in place

The Tiruchi City Police is bracing up for the Vinayagar Chathurthi idols procession slated on September 7 here to ensure its smooth conduct.

Ahead of the Vinayagar Chathurthi festival that falls on September 5 when the idols would be installed at designated spots here, field-level officers of the city police interacted with the organisers who were to install the idols at various places.

The meetings presided over by the respective Assistant Commissioners of the Police were held at the Cantonment, Goldenrock, Srirangam and Fort Ranges on Wednesday.

The permitted spots for installing the idols, the procession route to be taken out by the organisers in the respective ranges and height of the idol were the points put forth by the law enforcers to the organisers.

The organisers were also clearly told to desist from putting up thatched roof at the spots where idols were to be installed and avoid using chemicals on idols.

Inspectors of Police and Sub Inspectors attached to the respective ranges were also present at the meetings.

Police sources said the organisers were told that the idols would have to be taken in a procession only through the specified route and that no deviation would be permitted.

The organisers were also told to deploy their members round-the-clock in shifts at the designated spots where the idols were to be installed. Police personnel in batches would provide security at these spots.

The sources said the idols procession would be taken out on September 7 when detailed security arrangements would be put in place within the city limits. The City Police would come out with an elaborate security scheme exclusively for the procession to ensure its smooth conduct.

Ahead of the idols processions, the district administration has notified the designated spots where the idols needed to be immersed.

The official machinery has notified 19 spots in the district where the idols should be immersed.