Consequent to the complaints of problems in garbage cleaning in a few areas, and to ensure effective cleaning, the Tiruchi Corporation has introduced night sweeping for the first time in the city.

A total of 112 workers have been engaged in night sweeping. Many of them are outsourced.

As per the arrangement, they will report for duty at 10 pm in their respective areas in Srirangam, Ariyamangalam, Golden Rock and K. Abishekapuram zones and work up to 5 am.

N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu on Monday that the new system was expected to produce better results as they could work without hindrance of vehicle movement.

The system, which was started on September 7, was working well.

On the first day, 44.30 metric tonne of was removed. It went up to 76 metric tonne on Saturday.

The garbage cleaning in Gandhi Market, Chathram Bus Stand and Central Bus Stand had been brought under the night sweeping system.

In Srirangam zone, night sweeping would be done on Amma Mandapam road to Ranga Ranga Gopuram, Trunk Road to Sannadhi Road, Cauvery Bridge to Anbil Dharmalingam statue, Burma Bazaar, College Road to Fort Station Road, West Boulevard Road, N.S.B. Road, Big Bazaar and Big Kammala Street.

Similarly, Mr. Ravichandran said that night sweeping would be carried out on major roads in Ariyamangalam zone including Palakkarai Main Road, Madurai Road, Vellamandi Road, Thanjavur Road and Eda Street.

The new system would be implemented on Royal Road, Thennur High Road, Thillai Nagar main road and other major roads in the city.