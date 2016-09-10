CREATING AWARENESS:Sign boards have been put up inside the Tiruchi airport highlighting the symptoms of Zika virus.

The health staff have been posted during morning and at night when direct flights from Singapore land at Tiruchi.

The airport health team at the Tiruchi International Airport has been placed on alert to screen passengers arriving from Singapore with symptoms of Zika virus infection.

Sign boards highlighting symptoms of Zika virus have been kept inside the new international terminal building close to the immigration wing at the arrival side to keep the travellers informed about the virus alert.

Airport Health Unit staff were deployed near the immigration counter over the past few days, especially prior to the arrival of the Tiruchi-bound overseas direct flights from Singapore to take for screening passengers who complained of symptoms of Zika virus infection.

The health staff have been posted during morning and at night when direct flights from Singapore land at Tiruchi. At present, Tiger Air and the Air India Express operate direct flights to Singapore from here every day.

Airport sources said the move was based on an alert from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pertaining to Zika infection. The Ministry had issued a travel advisory on the issue.

The awareness boards on Zika virus kept at the Tiruchi airport for overseas travellers mentions the symptoms such as fever, rashes, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. It contains the list of countries affected by the Zika virus.

Passengers with symptoms have been asked to report to the Airport Health Unit for being screened.

Airport sources said upon screening, passengers with symptoms of Zika virus would be sent to the Government Hospital for treatment.

Airport Health Unit officials say so far there had not been any case of passengers with symptoms of Zika infection at Tiruchi airport till date.

According to the National Health Portal, Zika virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Zika virus is known to circulate in Africa, America, Asia, and the Pacific.

The World Health Organisation has declared Zika virus as a public health emergency.

The travel advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare lists protective steps to be taken by the travellers proceeding to the affected countries. The advisory states that pregnant women should defer or cancel their travel to the affected areas.