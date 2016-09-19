It was time for the cricketers to reap rewards for their consistent show in the Tiruchi district league matches.

The annual day of the Tiruchi District Cricket Association (TDCA) held here recently proved an occasion to recognise the performances of teams and individuals during 2015-16.

A. Myilvaganan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tiruchi city, gave away the awards and prizes in the presence of K.G. Muralidharan, president, TDCA, and P. Ilangovan, secretary.

J.J. College of Engineering and Technology, the first division winner, and National College, the runner-up, were presented with trophies.

T. Sripal and M. Kaviarasan, both from National College, bagged the best batsman and best all-rounder awards respectively.

Other awards

Second division: Winner: Saranathan College of Engineering; Runner-up: Pudukottai Recreation Club; Best batsman: R. Dinesh Kumar (Majestic Cricket Club); Best bowler: M. Basavaraja (Zephyr’s Cricket Club); Best all-rounder: M. Sathish (Saranathan College of Engineering).

Third division: Winner: Tiruchi United Cricket Club; Runner-up: BHEL Cricket Club; Best batsman: P. Nethaji (Golden Chariot ‘B’ Cricket Club); Best all-rounder: N.S. Harish (Tiruchi United Cricket Club); Promising Youngster: R. Hariharan (Tiruchi United Cricket Club).

Fourth division: Winner: Premier Cricket Club; Runner-up: Apollo Cricket Club; Best batsman: N. Rama Krishnan (Promising XI Cricket Club); Best bowler: M. Vinoth (OFT Sports Association); Best all-rounder: M. Vinoth.

Fifth division: Winner: Oxina Cricket Club; Runner-up: Jonians Cricket Club; Best batsman: A. Franklin Kumar (Oxina Cricket Club); Best all-rounder: P. Santhosh Kumar (Jonians Cricket Club).

Schools league tournament: Winner: Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School; Runner-up: The Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam; Best batsman: R. Hariharan (Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School); Best bowler: B. Vigneshwar (The Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam);

Best all-rounder: M. Vishal (Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School); Promising youngster: R. Prajeeth Chander (Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School).

Schools league tournament (Std. VIII and below): Winner: Alpha Group of Schools; Runner-up: The Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam.

Schools knockout tournament: Winner: Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School; Runner-up: Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2.