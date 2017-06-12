This apartment walks the talk

more-in

In a significant move to support the Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) on improving solid waste management, the dwellers of an apartment in Srirangam have installed an incinerator for the safe disposal of sanitary napkins and diapers.

It is claimed to be the first incinerator set up in an apartment in Tiruchi city. The incinerator, set up on the ground floor, is located in a manner that it gives privacy for women to dispose the napkins. The user friendly machine takes not more than a minute to burn the napkins.

Within a few moments from the time of dropping of napkins into the machine, it processes it quickly and disposes the residue in the form of ash.

The Resident Welfare Association of Vignesh Arunodhaya Apartment in Srirangam that has established the incinerator has spent ₹25,000 for it.

The residents accepted the proposal when the Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran mooted the importance of setting up the incinerator when he visited the apartment on the World Environment Day on June 5. The machine has already been put to use by the residents. No resident of the apartment disposes napkins and diapers in the dustbins kept on streets.

“It is easy to operate. We feel happy that we have moved to a modern and hygienic way of disposing napkins,” says T. V. Ramakrishnan, secretary, Vignesh Arunodhaya Apartment on Melur road in Srirangam.

Mr. Ravichandran told The Hindu that there were about 300 apartments in Tiruchi. Majority of them were situated in Srirangam. The Corporation had reached out to the welfare associations of all apartments and impressed upon the need for establishing incinerators.

The other apartments would be motivated to set up incinerators as quickly as possible. It was one of the steps taken by the Corporation to segregate the garbage at source itself. If all apartments adopted the method, it would bring a welcome change in solid waste management.