A team of officials of Tiruchi Corporation is in Chennai to finalise the wards to be reserved for women in the local body elections, likely to be held in October.

The team held discussions with the officials of Department of Municipal Administration on Monday.

They reportedly handed over the probable list of wards which are to be notified as reserved for women.

A senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu on Monday that the latest population census would be taken into account for identifying wards for women. Out of 65 wards in the Tiruchi Corporation, women are to be allotted 33 wards as per the recent amendments to the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act that paved the way for raising the women reservation in local bodies from 33 to 50 per cent.

As per available indications, there may not be any change in the existing women wards.

In addition to this, 11 more wards would be reserved for women.

The wards that had more women voters than men would be natural choice to be reserved for women.

The communal reservation system would also be applied while finalising the wards.

Meanwhile, sources said that the post of Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation was unlikely to be de-reserved and Tiruchi is all set to get yet another woman as Mayor.

The Tiruchi Mayor is being held by women since 1966 although Sarubala Tondaiman of the Congress was elected to the post on general category.

The seat which was de-reserved in 2006 was reserved again for women in 2011.