SOLUTIONS FOR STRIFE:Acting Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao with Sri Tridandi Chinna Sriman Narayana Ramanuja Jeer at Sri Vaishnava Sangoshtti held at Srirangam on Friday. Sri Ranga Narayana Jeer is seen.— Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The teachings of Sri Ramanujar were highly relevant to the present day and his preachings and philosophy should be propagated to strengthen harmony and unity, said Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao here on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural of Sri Vaishnava Sangoshtti, organised by Ubhaya Vedanta Acharya Peetam to commemorate the millennium year of Sri Ramanujar at Srirangam, Mr.Rao observed that scholastic, philosophic, social, and humanistic contributions made by the saint-philosopher to the society in general and to Vaishnavism in particular were immense.

“His compassion towards one and all was unparalleled. Sri Ramanujacharya does not represent just a cult or a sect but represents the human mind at its best,” he said.

Sri Ramanujar’s ambition was the welfare of the masses and he made the benefit of Vedanta teaching available to the masses. “He showed us how economic, moral, spiritual, emotional, and political threads of our lives can be woven into a beautiful fabric.”

He even foresaw that reliable source of water was imperative for the economic well-being of a society and built a dam. On the premise that unless economic prosperity was tempered with spiritual values, the moral health of a society would fail, he made the temple the centre of the society, guiding the morality of the people.

“It is worrying to see that today peace and tranquillity are disturbed by acts of terrorism. This is not the solution. No religion advocates terrorism. We should leave no room for terrorism to raise its ugly head,” he said.

Mr.Rao appealed to the intellectuals gathered at the meet to chalk out programmes “to take the message of Sri Ramanujar house-to-house, State-to-State and country-to-country to enlighten people and build a harmonious world on the basis of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.”

An icon of equality

Earlier, Sri Tridandi Chinna Sriman Narayana Ramanuja Jeer, in his opening remarks, pointed out that Sri Ramanujar was considered an icon of equality. He broke the taboos of the period, blessed the underprivileged and illustrated how God never showed any disparity among His children.

Sri Ranga Narayana Jeer and seers from across the country participated in the inaugural of the three-day conclave.

Earlier, Mr.Rao, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam.