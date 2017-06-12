HM gets five year jail term

more-in

The Mahila Court here on Monday convicted and sentenced the headmaster of government primary school at Rayapatti near here to five years of imprisonment in connection with the suicide of a woman teacher of the school.

According to the prosecution, the woman teacher V. Bhuvaneswari (25) committed suicide by dousing herself with kerosene and setting afire. The incident happened on May 7, 2015. The Ganesh Nagar police registered a case and investigation revealed that the woman teacher took the extreme step following sexual harassment by K. Madhivanan (45), the headmaster of the school.

The Judge of the Mahila Court, A. Liaquath Ali, who found Madhivanan guilty, awarded the imprisonment.