These loads are supposed to be transported to Karnataka

The farm fresh outlets and Gandhi market in Tiruchi on Wednesday witnessed sudden arrival of vegetable loads, particularly carrot, from Krishnagiri district.

The loads were supposed to be transported to markets in Karnataka. Since the inter-state transport between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is remain suspended due to the reports of arson and violence in Karnataka, the lorries laden with vegetables were diverted to different markets in the State. Some loads were diverted to Tiruchi as well.

On Wednesday alone, five lorries carrying carrot arrived in Tiruchi. They were all sent to various farm fresh vegetable outlets and a selective ration shops being run by the Department of Cooperatives in the districts. Similarly, Gandhi market also received a few loads in addition to the regular arrival. A senior official of the Department of Cooperative said that this was the first time that the farm fresh outlets received vegetables from Krishnagiri. The Department had alerted the salesmen of farm fresh outlets about the possibilities of further arrival of loads from Krishnagiri.

However, the sudden arrival has not had its impact on the rate of carrot, which was sold between Rs.30 to 35 per kilo in the retail market. But, market sources said that the rate might come down a bit if Tiruchi market got more loads in the next few days.

Meanwhile, various associations of Gandhi Market have expressed solidarity to the bandh call given by a section of farmers’ associations.

A wholesale tomato merchant in Gandhi Market said that all whole sale and retail outlets would be closed for a day on Friday. Most of the associations had supported the decision.