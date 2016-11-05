Onsite learning:Students of National College Higher Secondary School and Sri Ranganatha Municipal Middle School at the Butterfly Conservatory on Melur Road near Srirangam on Friday during an exposure visit.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Students of National College Higher Secondary School and Sri Ranganatha Municipal Middle School in Srirangam who were on an exposure visit to the Butterfly Conservatory at Melur near Srirangam on Friday, were able to appreciate the importance of butterflies in the conservation of bio-diversity.

The students, who are currently on a ‘school exchange programme’ sponsored by the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, were brought to the Conservatory.

Facilities

Two teachers — V. Gunaseelan from National College Higher Secondary School and S. Santhoshkumar from Sri Ranganatha Municipal Middle School — explained to the students the various facilities available at the Conservatory and its purpose.

The students were pleasantly surprised at finding a wide range of nectar flowers as also butterflies.

Attraction

“The Nakshatra Vanam at the conservatory was yet another attraction for the students,” said the teachers.

The students did not know that there were so many varieties of butterflies and the Conservatory acted as a catalyst in motivating them to understand bio-diversity, the teachers said.