Cities » Tiruchirapalli

TIRUCHI, October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 05:42 IST

Strong winds hit banana crop

Crops in and around Vayalur were affected

Standing banana crops were partially damaged in several fields in and around Vayalur in the outskirts of the city as gusty winds accompanied with mild showers lashed the area on Thursday night.

Strong winds resulted in lodging of many banana trees in Vayalur and some neighbouring villages. The nendran variety, which was about six months old, was mainly affected.

According to farmers, the trees had slumped in the wind as the soil was loose as fields had just been irrigated. Irrigation was possible as water had been let in the irrigation canals after a long dry spell.

Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, said that several trees in many fields in Vayalur, Kuzhumani, Allur and Pettavaithalai areas were damaged.

Normally, farmers plant about 1,200 trees in an acre and 60 to 75 per cent of trees in many fields had suffered, he said.

Following a request, a couple of scientists from the National Research Centre for Banana situated at neighbouring Thayanur visited the affected fields to advise farmers on suitable remedial measures.

The scientists, farmers said, had suggested that the affected trees be provided support with earth and poles.

Trees which had slumped partially can be revived but it would be difficult to revive those which had fallen completely as the roots would have snapped.

Farmers have also been advised to apply phosphate fertilizers to provide adequate nutrient support to the roots of the trees which had slumped. But farmers said that even if the trees were revived, there would be a loss in yield.

Claiming that farmers had spent Rs.1 lakh for raising the crop in an acre, Mr. Nagarajan demanded that the Horticulture Department conduct a survey through the village administrative officers to identify the affected farmers. The government should sanction a compensation of Rs.1 lakh an acre. Alternatively, compensation should be granted for the number of trees affected at Rs.200 a tree, he demanded.

However, sources in Horticulture Department maintained that only five per cent of the trees in Vayalur and Somarasampettai areas were uprooted and another 10 per cent had suffered lodging to a certain extent and these could be revived.

Nevertheless, a survey would be carried out by the field staff of the department to assess the extent of the damage.

Standing crops in other parts of the district, including Pettavaithalai, were not affected, an official said.

The trees had slumped in the wind as the soil was loose as the fields had just been irrigated

More In: Tiruchirapalli
