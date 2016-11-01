The Maanagara Valarchi Aarvalargal, a forum of activists for development of Tiruchi city, has urged the district administration to direct the police and Transport department to ensure operation of autorickshaws with fare meters. In a memorandum to K. S. Palanisamy, District Collector, T. Raja, coordinator of the forum, said that there has been a mushroom growth of unauthorised autorickhaws stands in parts of the city and the law-enforcers should conduct a special drive to remove unauthorised stands.

Please Wait while comments are loading...