The Muthupettai police in Tiruvarur district registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary Karuppu alias Muruganandam and some others in connection with pelting of stone at the house of former Muslim League MP Abdul Rahman during the Vinayaka idols procession held at Muthupettai on Sunday.

The case against the accused was booked on Sunday night under IPC sections 153 (A) (1) (Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, promotes or attempts to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities) 147 (rioting) 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 3 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss ) Act.

Police said the accused shouted slogans defaming the religion of the complainant K. Mohamed Ravuthar of Muthupettai during the idols procession that was taken out on Sunday amid heavy police security.

The accused threw stones causing damage to the front side glass window of the house of the former MP Abdul Rahman near Bungalow Vasal in Muthupettai town, according to the police.

Among those also cited as accused along with Mr. Muruganandam included BJP Tiruvarur district president Pettai Siva, Kumaravel and Balamurugan.

The accused were not arrested, the police said. The procession was led by Mr. Muruganandam.

The idols procession organised by the Hindu Munnai passed off peacefully on Sunday with around 2,000 police personnel deployed for bandobust duty.

Barring the stone pelting, the procession passed off peacefully. The stone pelting incident prompted Muslim youths to gather at the spot with the police intervening and assuring necessary action.