The Tamil Nadu Medical Department Administrative Employees’ Association has urged the State government to revive posts which had been declared as ‘lapsed’ and fill the same immediately.

A resolution adopted to this effect at its State special meeting held here on Saturday, said that it was only in the Health Department that posts lying vacant for more than six months were declared as ‘lapsed’ posts. The resolution pleaded for repealing this system and revive all the posts which had been declared ‘lapsed’.

Another resolution urged the State government to fill up posts lying vacant in the cadre of ‘Superintendent’, ‘Assistant’, ‘junior assistant’, ‘typist’, ‘stenographer cum typist’. Every employee attached to Health Department is overburdened, the resolution said, pleading for immediate filling up of the same. Hundreds of posts in the cadre ‘superintendent’, ‘assistant’ and other categories were lying vacant, it said.

The meeting, through another resolution, wanted creation of posts of “ Deputy Director (Administration)” and “Joint Director (Administration)” in the Health Department for toning up administrative efficiency. Another resolution wanted creation of post of ‘junior administrative officer’ for taluk hospital at 19 centres across the State. The incumbent would be responsible for administration and maintenance of infrastructure, supply and stocking of drugs, the resolution said. These hospitals included Lalgudi, Kulithalai, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani, Tiruttani, Arni, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.

For checking the sale of bogus drugs, the meeting suggested creation of post of Deputy Director of Drug Control for every district.

Demo on December 8

R. Lakshmanan, State president, who presided over the meeting, said that the Association members would stage a demonstration in front of the campus of the Directorate of Medical Services at Teynampet in Chennai in support of these demands on December 8.