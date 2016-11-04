Adolescent counselling centre declared open

A Family and Adolescent Counselling Centre established under the auspices of the Department of Women’s Studies of the Bharathidasan University was declared open here on Thursday.

V.M.Muthukumar, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, said spending quality time with the children would make them better citizens. The country was known for its strong family set-up and joint family system for quite a long time. However, a need had arisen to start family and adolescent counselling centres to address various issues of families and their members. The number of nuclear families had gone up over the years.

Elder members of the families had been offering much needed guidance and counselling to the young members whenever they faced crisis. However, the current generation children could not get such counselling due to the rise in the nuclear family set-up. It had led them to face various issues at adolescent age.

Mr. Muthukumar said it was high time to spend quality time with the family and children. It would make parents to understand issues being faced by children well. Moreover, a close interaction would enable the parents to notice unusual changes with the adolescent boys and girls. The changing family environment had given more responsibilities to the parents. So, they must come forward to spend sufficient time with the family.

He said the Family and Adolescent Counselling Centre would offer counselling on various issues to the students of Bharathidasan University. The facility could be used by students of other colleges and family members.

T. Ramani Devi, president, Tiruchi Gynaecologists and Women Health Doctors Association, said that the incidences of premarital sex and pregnancy were on the rise leading to mental agony to the adolescents and family members concerned. It could be prevented if the parents enjoyed the confidence of their children. Awareness must be created on vaccinations, pre marital counselling and other issues.

R. Mangaleswaran, Syndicate Member, said that there must be a system to utilise the services of experts for the counselling centre. Moreover, it should have trained counsellors to listen to the issues of adolescent children to offer right solutions.

Gopinath Ganapathy, Syndicate Member, N. Manimekalai, Director, Family and Adolescent Counselling Centre, N. Murugeswari, Professor, Department of Women’s Studies, spoke.