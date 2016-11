Southern Railway will operate the following special trains: The Ernakulam Junction – Velankanni special fare special (train No. 06016) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 8.15 p.m. on November 10 and reach Velankanni at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

The Velankanni – Ernakulam Junction special fare special (train No. 06015) will leave Velankanni at 2.20 p.m. on November 11 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 4.15 a.m., the next day. The trains will stop at Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Train No. 06015 Velankanni – Ernakulam Junction special fare special will stop at Ernakulam Town also.

The Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Suvidha special (train No. 82602) will leave Tirunelveli at 2.45 p.m. on November 6 and 13 and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.45 a.m., the next day. The train will stop at Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Mambalam, a press release said.