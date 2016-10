The Southern Railway will operate the following special trains to clear the rush of traffic in view of the Deepavali festival:

Train No.06041 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli special fare special train (via Main Line) will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.45 p.m. on October 29 and reach Tirunelveli at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Train No.82610 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Suvidha special train (via Main Line) will leave Tirunelveli at 6.20 p.m. on October 30 and reach Chennai Egmore at 7.20 a.m. the next day.