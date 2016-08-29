Southern Railway will operate a special train from Tiruchi to Velankanni and back to clear the extra rush of traffic for the Velankanni festival.

The DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) special train will be operated from August 28 to 30 on both directions.

The Tiruchi – Velankanni special will leave Tiruchi at 12 noon and arrive at Velankanni at 3.55 p.m. In the return direction, the Velankanni – Tiruchi DEMU train will leave Velankanni at 4.45 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.45 p.m.

Special passenger trains will be operated from Velankanni to Nagapattinam and back from August 29 to September 8.

The Velankanni – Nagapattinam specials will leave at 12.40 p.m. and 2.10 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 1.05 p.m. and 2.35 p.m. respectively.

The Nagapattinam – Velankanni specials will leave Nagapattinam at 1.35 p.m. and 3 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 2 p.m. and 3.25 p.m. respectively, a press release said.